Scottish later living landlord confirms new chief executive

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Trust Housing Association will promote Jackie McIntosh, its current director of assets and sustainability, to chief executive starting in March next year.
She will take over from Rhona McLeod, who is retiring after a decade leading the North Lanarkshire-based social landlord, which manages nearly 4,000 homes and focuses on later living.
Ms McIntosh said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be appointed as Trust’s next chief executive.
“Rhona will be a hard act to follow, having transformed Trust into the modern, thriving, high-performing and customer-focused organisation it is today.
“I am very excited about building on that legacy and working closely with our talented board and colleagues across Trust to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers and communities we serve across Scotland.”
Ms McIntosh has previously held senior roles at Wheatley and Glasgow City Council, and has served on the board of organisations such as the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, Homes for Scotland and Home Group Scotland.
During her time at Trust, she has been credited with leading “an award-winning development programme, [strengthening] health and safety and [taking] forward [Trust’s] net zero plans”.
As chief executive, she will lead on the development of a new five-year housing strategy for the group.
Trust said her appointment followed a “highly competitive recruitment process” and said Ms McIntosh had played a leading role in transforming its new build and asset management capabilities since joining the executive team four years ago.
Dr Norval Bryson, chair of the board, said: “We are delighted to appoint Jackie as our next chief executive.
“Jackie brings a collaborative leadership approach and strategic focus to the role, along with a strong commitment to delivering exceptional services and creating positive impact for our customers and communities.
“This appointment reflects the depth of leadership talent within Trust and our commitment to growing our own.
“Jackie is the right appointment to build on the modern and forward-thinking organisation we have become under Rhona’s leadership and will guide Trust through its next chapter and strategy.”
Ms McLeod announced her retirement as the landlord’s chief executive in September. Over the course of her tenure, Trust boosted its housing stock by more than 50%, increased its turnover from £21m to £41m and been shortlisted at the Investors in People Awards.
Ms McLeod said: “I have had over 10 wonderful years as Trust’s chief executive. I have had the opportunity to get to know customers and colleagues across the length and breadth of Scotland.
“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to lead Trust through a fundamental stage of our growth and success.
“Most of all I have valued the very spirit and ethos of Trust. Our culture and values are the shining crown of all that we are and all that we do, where colleagues regularly go the extra mile to be there for our customers, for each other and for the wider organisation itself.”
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