Scottish later living landlord confirms new chief executive

She will take over from Rhona McLeod, who is retiring after a decade leading the North Lanarkshire-based social landlord, which manages nearly 4,000 homes and focuses on later living.

Ms McIntosh said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be appointed as Trust’s next chief executive.

“Rhona will be a hard act to follow, having transformed Trust into the modern, thriving, high-performing and customer-focused organisation it is today.

“I am very excited about building on that legacy and working closely with our talented board and colleagues across Trust to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers and communities we serve across Scotland.”