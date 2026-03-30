Scottish national housing agency to focus on land, planning and flexible funding

Scottish housing secretary Màiri McAllan said the new national housing agency will focus on land assembly, planning, standardisation and flexible funding #UKhousing

The publicly owned bank, already backed by £2bn of public funding, is set to get an extra £135m cash injection from the government to support joint venture housing projects.

It will work closely with the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to look at funding housing through a range of capital sources and extend charitable bond schemes to a wider range of affordable housing providers.

The agency, set to launch next year, will also aim to enable closer working across regions, including aggregating schemes that could help overcome viability hurdles in rural areas.

Ms McAllan announced the four priorities of the planned More Homes Scotland (MHS) public body in a letter to the Scottish parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee last week.

Ms McAllan said fund-based approaches for mid-market rent will help attract new entrants to the sector and be an area that the Scottish Local Government Pension Scheme (SLGPS) could invest in, along with build-to-rent.

She said the government and SNIB have held extended talks with the SLGPS over the past year as the funds eye up investing more in Scotland.

Another focus of the MHS is modern methods of construction (MMC), though this work appears to be in its earlier stages.

Ms McAllan said that over the next 12 months, the government will look at where standardised designs could bring efficiencies and explore collaborative procurement.

She name-checked the South East Regional Delivery Alliance, six councils which are piloting a shared pipeline, procurement strategies and designs for MMC zero-carbon affordable homes in their areas.

The government is monitoring this project and the results will affect whether MHS lends further support to this type of development, she added.

On land assembly, the government will test out paying for land remediation and repurposing buildings for regeneration schemes, while also looking for opportunities to build homes on publicly owned land over the next year.

It will also support MHS to make more use of land assembly and preparation powers through modernising the country’s compulsory purchase system, which it has already consulted on.