Scottish national housing agency to focus on land, planning and flexible funding

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Scottish housing secretary Màiri McAllan said the new national housing agency will focus on land assembly, planning, standardisation and flexible funding.
Ms McAllan announced the four priorities of the planned More Homes Scotland (MHS) public body in a letter to the Scottish parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee last week.
The agency, set to launch next year, will also aim to enable closer working across regions, including aggregating schemes that could help overcome viability hurdles in rural areas.
It will work closely with the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to look at funding housing through a range of capital sources and extend charitable bond schemes to a wider range of affordable housing providers.
The publicly owned bank, already backed by £2bn of public funding, is set to get an extra £135m cash injection from the government to support joint venture housing projects.
Ms McAllan said fund-based approaches for mid-market rent will help attract new entrants to the sector and be an area that the Scottish Local Government Pension Scheme (SLGPS) could invest in, along with build-to-rent.
She said the government and SNIB have held extended talks with the SLGPS over the past year as the funds eye up investing more in Scotland.
Another focus of the MHS is modern methods of construction (MMC), though this work appears to be in its earlier stages.
Ms McAllan said that over the next 12 months, the government will look at where standardised designs could bring efficiencies and explore collaborative procurement.
She name-checked the South East Regional Delivery Alliance, six councils which are piloting a shared pipeline, procurement strategies and designs for MMC zero-carbon affordable homes in their areas.
The government is monitoring this project and the results will affect whether MHS lends further support to this type of development, she added.
On land assembly, the government will test out paying for land remediation and repurposing buildings for regeneration schemes, while also looking for opportunities to build homes on publicly owned land over the next year.
It will also support MHS to make more use of land assembly and preparation powers through modernising the country’s compulsory purchase system, which it has already consulted on.
In addition, the new agency will aim to boost the capacity of councils so that strategic applications go through the system more quickly, while also looking at how standardisation could speed up decisions.
Ms McAllan reiterated the importance of maximising the country’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP), which will be backed by £926m next year.
She said the MHS will seek to “stretch” the funding’s flexibilities, make sure it is targeted to the areas of greatest housing need and simplify how new homes are acquired.
The housing secretary added that the government remains “entirely committed” to its target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, including at least 70% for social rent and 10% in rural and island communities.
On the latter, she said the government will increase its work with partners to support housing in these areas in the next year.
The additional detail on the MHS comes two months after first minister John Swinney announced the agency would be created.
Ms McAllan stressed that some of the announcements, such as the increased funding for the bank, depend on the results of the upcoming Scottish election in May 2026.
In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing last month, Ms McAllan said she expected the new agency would be able to acquire and prepare land and support joint working between councils.
At a conference earlier this month, a housing academic stressed the need for the agency to take a regional approach through supported national oversight for some areas, including MMC.
But while groups in the country’s housing sector have welcomed the agency, they have also urged the government to boost public funding for affordable homes as research suggested that double the amount pledged is required to fully meet Scotland’s housing need.
Richard Meade, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: “It is welcome to see more detail on the planned agency, and it has the potential to kick-start development. If we’re ambitious enough with its aims.
“Simply delivering on the existing target of 110,000 affordable homes built by 2032 is just not good enough.
“We know from independent research that over the course of the next parliament, meeting Scotland’s housing need will require 15,693 social and affordable homes to be built each year.
“If we don’t have a government who commits to that level of build, any new agency will not be able to end this crisis.”
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