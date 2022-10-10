Scottish parliament passes emergency rent freeze legislation

The Scottish parliament has passed emergency legislation designed to protect tenants hit by the cost of living crisis that will freeze rents until at least the end of March 2023 #UKhousing

At the same time, damages for unlawful evictions have been increased to a maximum of 36 months’ worth of rent.

The enforcement of eviction actions stemming from the cost of living crisis are being prevented over the same period except in a number of specified circumstances.

The 0% rent cap, which applies to in-tenancy rent increases only, can be extended over two further six-month periods at ministers’ discretion under the new temporary legislation.

The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Bill was passed by the government in Scotland last week. It provides temporary powers to cap social and private rents, and introduces an eviction ban.

The Scottish government said the temporary legislation “balances the protections that are needed for tenants with some safeguards for landlords”, who may also be impacted by the cost crisis.

“I am pleased that parliament has passed this bill to support tenants through the current cost of living crisis,” said Patrick Harvie, Scotland’s tenants’ rights minister.

“People who rent their home are more likely to live in poverty or be on low incomes than other people, and many will be anxious about keeping up payments on their homes as their everyday expenses rise.”

Mr Harvie added: “With this bill now set to become law, tenants in the social or private rented sector, or in student accommodation, will have stability in their homes and housing costs.”

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has opposed the freezing of rents in the social sector.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, described the decision as “unnecessary and likely to be counterproductive”.

She said: “We will continue to make the case as to why this legislation must not continue after 31 March 2023. A rent freeze beyond this date would threaten our members’ ability to build, improve and maintain existing homes and deliver vital support services to tenants.”

Housing charity Shelter Scotland said that it broadly welcomes the passage of the bill, but warned that it contains three loopholes that would still allow for tenants to be evicted over “relatively modest” rent arrears.