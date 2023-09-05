Major housing developments in Scotland took an average of 39.3 weeks to get a planning decision in 2022-23. This figure represented a fall in waiting time of 28% on 2021-22, where the average decision time for such projects was 54.3 weeks.

The Scottish government defined major housing developments as those with 50 or more dwellings or with a site area of two hectares or more where the main use is for housing.

However, while decision times fell over the past year, the number of planning applications also dropped by 21% during the period. There were 97 major housing development applications determined in 2022-23, compared to 123 in 2021-22.