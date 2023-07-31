Scottish procurement organisation launches £100m retrofit framework

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A Scottish procurement organisation has launched a £100m framework for energy efficiency improvements.
The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), which represents 120 public sector organisations including social landlords, is inviting businesses to bid for a range of environmental, electrical, joinery, plumbing and decorative works.
The new refurbishment and modernisation framework, RM3, will present work opportunities for plumbers, joiners, bricklayers, electricians, landscapers and more, the SPA said.
The framework seeks to retrofit and repurpose social and public buildings across Scotland. It covers works including kitchen and bathroom refits, heating system installations, electrical works, mould prevention, fire safety upgrades, landscaping, and other external works.
Suppliers compete through a procurement process to be awarded onto the framework agreement and are evaluated on a price-to-quality ratio.
Any wholly or partly publicly funded organisation can use SPA frameworks to procure works, goods and services for consultancy, construction, refurbishment and maintenance of social housing and public buildings.
Lesley Anderson, regional director at the SPA, said: “We are helping councils, social landlords, the NHS and a host of other bodies to achieve what they need to in the most efficient and effective ways.
“The framework is an exciting opportunity for SMEs and larger organisations to get the chance to deliver on meaningful projects within the public sector. It has a huge emphasis on encouraging local supply chains, so we’re also hoping it will have huge benefits to local economies, too.”
The framework is split into five workstreams, each of which contains value bands from £0-£2m+.
Bidders are required to demonstrate a turnover of £500k. They can apply to operate in Eastern Scotland, West Central Scotland, Scottish Borders, Dumfries, and Galloway, East and North Ayrshire Mainland, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.
Small and medium-sized bidders are encouraged to apply, the SPA said.
Those interested in the framework can apply here.
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