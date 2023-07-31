Scottish procurement organisation launches £100m retrofit framework

The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), which represents 120 public sector organisations including social landlords, is inviting businesses to bid for a range of environmental, electrical, joinery, plumbing and decorative works.

The new refurbishment and modernisation framework, RM3, will present work opportunities for plumbers, joiners, bricklayers, electricians, landscapers and more, the SPA said.

The framework seeks to retrofit and repurpose social and public buildings across Scotland. It covers works including kitchen and bathroom refits, heating system installations, electrical works, mould prevention, fire safety upgrades, landscaping, and other external works.