Scottish project aims to improve how housing and adult social care work together

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A new project focused on improving how housing and adult social care work together has been announced in Scotland.
Housing Options Scotland, an Edinburgh-based charity, has partnered with Improving Adult Care Together (IMPACT) to deliver the national demonstrator project, which will explore practical ways to strengthen alignment between housing and social care.
It will particularly focus on supporting people with more complex support needs, including autistic people and people with learning disabilities.
On site, the project will refine approaches in a real local context, focusing on areas such as integrating housing considerations into care planning, improving joint decision-making across services, and making better use of existing housing options and local resources.
Housing Options Scotland is a charity that helps find homes for disabled people, older adults and members of the Armed Forces, while IMPACT is a centre for implementing evidence in adult social care.
The partnership is now looking for a social landlord to act as a host site for 2026-27.
It would suit councils and housing associations that are working to improve transitions and pathways and interested in developing approaches to better match housing and support.
The selected host site will receive targeted support and additional capacity to focus on a locally identified priority.
Pauline Lunn, director of charity In Control Scotland, said: “This project is about working alongside a local partner to explore what more joined-up working between housing and social care can look like in practice.
“We know there is strong commitment across Scotland to supporting people to live well in their communities, and this project offers an opportunity to build on that work and develop approaches that can be shared more widely.”
Earlier this year, the Scottish government revealed £20m in funding to implement its Coming Home Action Plan, which supports people returning home from hospital.
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