Scottish regulator asks landlords to provide information on RAAC

All social landlords in Scotland have received a letter from the SHR this month requesting information on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Registered providers have until the end of October to tell the regulator how many of their homes were affected by RAAC, as well as any non-residential buildings they own or homes they have previously sold which may be affected.

The SHR said it was working with the Scottish government to gather information on the presence of RAAC in domestic buildings.