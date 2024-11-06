Scottish regulator finds serious failings at council’s Gypsy and Traveller site

The Scottish Housing Regulator has found serious failings at a Fife Council Gypsy and Traveller site #UKhousing

It found that the council had failed to meet its obligations under the Scottish Social Housing Charter and that the decant site did not meet the Scottish government’s minimum site standards.

The SHR investigated the site after residents reported “serious concerns” about a lengthy delay to its redevelopment, “serious issues” with the quality of the decant accommodation, including health and safety concerns, and lack of communication from the council about the issues they had raised.

Fife Council has failed to meet its obligations around the redevelopment and decant of the Tarvit Mill Gypsy and Traveller site.

The SHR said the council had accepted its findings and was “working constructively” to address the residents’ concerns and deliver necessary improvements.

Fife has since progressed “a number of remedial actions” and improvements to the decant site and has begun redevelopment work on the main site.

George Walker, chair of the SHR, said, “Bringing a serious concern to us is an important way for social housing tenants to tell us about serious problems they are experiencing, where their landlord regularly and repeatedly fails to achieve the regulatory requirements for social housing and this failure affects a group of the social landlord’s tenants.”

He said the SHR will continue to engage with Fife Council as it works to address the failings and make improvements.

John Mills, head of housing services at Fife Council, said: “We recognise that there have been significant delays in the delivery of this major housing improvement project at our Tarvit Mill site, near Cupar.

“The council’s housing, property and building services are driving forward the improvements so that we can rehouse tenants in new chalet accommodation by April 2025.