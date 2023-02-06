Scottish regulator publishes new asset management guidance amid ‘challenging period’

The guidance, which was first published in 2012, is aimed at helping landlords deal with the current economic challenges, reaching net zero targets and managing their assets to help protect tenants.

Landlords are operating in a “rapidly changing socio-economic, fiscal, legislative and policy environment, which shapes both asset management challenges and opportunities”, the guidance said.

It includes advice on setting asset management strategy targets and financial planning.

Among the advice related to tenants, the guidance said: “Landlords should be alert to whether customer feedback is representative of their entire tenant base, asking, for example, whether the views of younger tenants or under-represented groups are being captured.”