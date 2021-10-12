Scottish regulator publishes report on action taken against struggling housing association

The Scottish social housing watchdog’s report, which was delayed due to COVID-19, outlines the steps that it took to try to rectify issues found at the 391-home landlord and safeguard residents.

The regulator decided to use its statutory intervention powers at the association, which owned homes in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire, back in 2017 after it identified weaknesses in governance and financial management that “presented a serious risk to tenants’ interests”.

The SHR began to engage with the association in 2016 after a whistleblower raised “serious allegations”.

Its investigation into the allegations found several issues, including the improper procurement and management of a contract and the association making redundancy payments that were higher than what was due.