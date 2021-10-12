Scottish regulator publishes report on action taken against struggling housing association

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has published a report reviewing its decision to intervene at Arklet Housing Association after significant weakness were discovered at the association three years ago.
The Scottish social housing watchdog’s report, which was delayed due to COVID-19, outlines the steps that it took to try to rectify issues found at the 391-home landlord and safeguard residents.
The regulator decided to use its statutory intervention powers at the association, which owned homes in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire, back in 2017 after it identified weaknesses in governance and financial management that “presented a serious risk to tenants’ interests”.
The SHR began to engage with the association in 2016 after a whistleblower raised “serious allegations”.
Its investigation into the allegations found several issues, including the improper procurement and management of a contract and the association making redundancy payments that were higher than what was due.
It found that company cars were leased and made available to senior staff, but that there was no policy in place for the provision of leased cars and it was not included in the terms of employment.
The SHR also found a “pattern of discontent amongst staff”, which was not reported to Arklet’s management committee, and a high staff turnover, with the majority leaving with a settlement payment.
“The gravity of the issues identified by the investigation raised serious questions about Arklet’s systems of internal control and its overall compliance with regulatory standards,” the report said.
The SHR used its statutory powers to appoint a manager and three members to Arklet’s governing body in February 2017.
The governing body also agreed to do an independent review of its compliance with regulatory standards.
It found “widespread non-compliance with regulatory standards” and “poor financial management”.
Intervention by the regulator came to an end in November 2019 after Arklet’s homes and liabilities were transferred to 5,000-home landlord Hanover Scotland.
The move came after 98% of the tenants who voted in a ballot supported the transfer.
As part of the agreement, Hanover Scotland offered Arklet’s tenants a rent cut and lower future rent increases, home improvements, and access to a better range of services.
According to the report, Hanover is making “good progress in delivering on its promises to tenants”.
Angela Currie, chief executive of Hanover Scotland, said: “We were delighted to be selected by Arklet as the preferred partner for transfer in 2018.
“We felt that there was a strong value alignment and a shared focus on improving the quality of life for older people.”
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