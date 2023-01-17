Scottish regulator publishes report on intervention at failing housing association

The regulator has published the findings of its intervention into Fairfield Housing Association, explaining its reasons for appointing a statutory manager and seven members to its governing body in 2018.

The takeover came in light of “serious failures” in the organisation’s governance and financial management and lasted until December 2021, when Fairfield transferred its tenants to Kingdom Housing Association.

In its report, the regulator said it acted after receiving allegations from a third party of “potentially serious misconduct and mismanagement” at the Perth landlord.

At a meeting with the regulator in May 2018, Fairfield’s governing body agreed to commission an independent investigation into the allegations, but the regulator said it was soon apparent that confidentiality may have been breached.