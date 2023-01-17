Scottish regulator publishes report on intervention at failing housing association

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) took control of a housing association after finding issues that posed a “serious risk” to the interests of its tenants, a new report reveals.
The regulator has published the findings of its intervention into Fairfield Housing Association, explaining its reasons for appointing a statutory manager and seven members to its governing body in 2018.
The takeover came in light of “serious failures” in the organisation’s governance and financial management and lasted until December 2021, when Fairfield transferred its tenants to Kingdom Housing Association.
In its report, the regulator said it acted after receiving allegations from a third party of “potentially serious misconduct and mismanagement” at the Perth landlord.
At a meeting with the regulator in May 2018, Fairfield’s governing body agreed to commission an independent investigation into the allegations, but the regulator said it was soon apparent that confidentiality may have been breached.
The subsequent investigation, published in November that year, raised a number of serious issues, including the inappropriate receipt of payments and benefits, systematic governance failures, failures to manage conflicts of interest and widespread failures to comply with Fairfield’s own policies and procedures.
The investigation also found that there had been a breach of confidentiality whereby an individual was advised of the investigation at an earlier stage than they should have been.
The regulator then took the decision to intervene after deciding the serious failures in Fairfield’s governance and financial management posed an “immediate risk” to the interests of its tenants and to the reputation of other social landlords.
Yet more problems came to light once the regulator appointed Mags Lightbody as statutory manager and seven other members to its governing body.
These included further serious failures in tenant and resident safety, procurement and other areas of legal compliance.
Fairfield later told the regulator that it was also investigating alleged code of conduct breaches, resulting in a total of five governing body members taking a leave of absence in December 2018.
These investigations were later concluded, and according to the report between January and June 2019, six members of Fairfield’s governing body resigned. The chief executive left the organisation in 2019, the report said.
In July 2019, Fairfield agreed to explore a shared services collaborative partnership with Kingdom with a full transfer later taking place.
Fairfield was removed from the register of social landlords in March 2022 after its tenants were transferred to Fife landlord Kingdom.
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “We use our statutory powers only when we need to protect the interests of tenants and service users. We intervened at Fairfield because we identified issues which presented a serious risk to the interests of its tenants and service users and Fairfield did not have the capacity to address these issues.
“We are sharing this report so that governing bodies can consider the points in it when carrying out their own regular self-assurance and assessment of compliance with the regulatory standards.”
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