Scottish regulator to appoint 12 tenant advisors

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) is recruiting 12 volunteer tenant advisors to bring a tenant perspective to its scrutiny of landlords’ services.
Applications are currently being accepted from tenants of councils and registered social landlords (RSLs) across Scotland, with individuals “from all walks of life” being encouraged to apply.
Tenant advisors will have a number of responsibilities, including acting as ‘mystery shoppers’ to assess information and materials produced by landlords.
They will also be asked to review the SHR’s draft publications and website to ensure that its material is accessible and user-friendly for tenants.
The tenants will also ask other service users for their views to give the SHR a direct user perspective to add to other regulatory evidence.
Applicants do not need any formal qualifications, training or experience to become a tenant advisor and will receive ongoing support in the role.
George Walker, chair of the SHR, said: “Our role is to protect tenants’ interests and to drive up the quality of services which social landlords deliver. We can only do our job effectively if we understand what is important to tenants.
“Tenants are a diverse group with different needs and priorities and it is important that we work with the most diverse group possible to understand these and take account of them in our work.
“So, I’d encourage as many different types of tenants with experience of the wide range of services that social landlords provide, to apply. We will work with our tenant advisors to get their perspective on the services provided by social landlords across the country.”
The regulator will work with the Tenants Information Service (TIS) to recruit the tenant advisors.
Ilene Campbell, chief executive at the TIS, added: “We are thrilled to work alongside the Scottish Housing Regulator in their recruitment of 12 tenant advisors. This voluntary role is a fantastic opportunity for tenants across Scotland to get involved and play an active role in improving social housing services.
“Individuals of all characteristics are invited to apply and will gain opportunities to take on new challenges and build on personal development skills. If you are passionate about making a positive change, we would love to hear from you.”
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