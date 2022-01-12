Scottish regulator to appoint 12 tenant advisors

Applications are currently being accepted from tenants of councils and registered social landlords (RSLs) across Scotland, with individuals “from all walks of life” being encouraged to apply.

Tenant advisors will have a number of responsibilities, including acting as ‘mystery shoppers’ to assess information and materials produced by landlords.

They will also be asked to review the SHR’s draft publications and website to ensure that its material is accessible and user-friendly for tenants.

The tenants will also ask other service users for their views to give the SHR a direct user perspective to add to other regulatory evidence.