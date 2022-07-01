Scottish regulator warns governing bodies must be closely involved in compliance reviews

The guidance concludes: “Governing bodies should be closely involved in reviews of compliance with regulatory standards.

“Making what are sometimes difficult judgements about compliance and materiality falls within the governing body’s role and responsibility.

“Well-governed organisations will recognise their weaknesses and address them.”

It added that conducting an effective self-assessment review process will help to ensure the social landlord is “better able to deliver for its tenants”.

Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “It is for each registered social landlord (RSL) to decide how it will approach reviewing and demonstrating compliance with regulatory standards to support the submission of its annual assurance statement.

“We’ve published this guidance to help support RSLs to carry out their own compliance reviews as part of their self-assurance work.

“We hope RSLs find the lessons learned, advice, and tried and tested tools in this guidance helpful.”