Scottish regulator warns governing bodies must be closely involved in compliance reviews

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Social landlords’ governing bodies must be closely involved in compliance reviews, the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has warned.
In newly published guidance, the SHR said that all governing body members “should play a full part” in any compliance review, including in deciding how reviews are led and co-ordinated.
The guidance, which shares lessons learned from real-life compliance reviews, also laid out four key phases to a successful review process, including finding the key weaknesses, “owning” the results, committing to the necessary improvements, and evaluating the impact of those improvements.
It also acknowledges that not all governing body members “may feel confident about offering opinions” about the current state of governance across all areas of the regulatory standards.
The guidance therefore advises that some initial training would be appropriate, including on the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations toolkit, designed to help housing associations understand, measure and demonstrate their social impact.
The guidance concludes: “Governing bodies should be closely involved in reviews of compliance with regulatory standards.
“Making what are sometimes difficult judgements about compliance and materiality falls within the governing body’s role and responsibility.
“Well-governed organisations will recognise their weaknesses and address them.”
It added that conducting an effective self-assessment review process will help to ensure the social landlord is “better able to deliver for its tenants”.
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “It is for each registered social landlord (RSL) to decide how it will approach reviewing and demonstrating compliance with regulatory standards to support the submission of its annual assurance statement.
“We’ve published this guidance to help support RSLs to carry out their own compliance reviews as part of their self-assurance work.
“We hope RSLs find the lessons learned, advice, and tried and tested tools in this guidance helpful.”
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