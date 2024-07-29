Scottish regulator warns of housing supply squeeze as building and vacancies fall

The Scottish Housing Regulator has warned of a squeeze in the supply of social homes available to let as both building rates and vacancies fall #UKhousing

Taken together, these trends mean that social landlords have “significantly fewer homes available to let to people in need”, the SHR said, including those experiencing homelessness.

Alongside this, the number of social rented homes becoming empty in Scotland has dropped in each of the past two years.

In an analysis of 2023-24 supply data provided by housing providers, the SHR noted that the rate at which social landlords are building new homes has fallen and is projected to remain at a lower level for the next five years.

However, the regulator added that despite the lower number of homes available to let, both housing associations and councils had increased the number and percentage of homes they let to people who were homeless.

Social landlords told the regulator that they forecast building or buying 22,577 homes over the five-year period to March 2029. This is 13% down on the 26,082 new homes landlords had forecasted in 2023, which itself was down 17% on the previous year’s projections.

Last year, they built or bought 5,022 new homes, meaning they achieved 82% of their forecast of 6,109 new homes.

Landlords told the regulator that construction cost inflation and uncertainty around future availability of grant funding were the main reasons for the lower numbers of planned new homes.

Cost inflation in maintaining existing homes and uncertainty over the cost of meeting the proposed Social Housing Net Zero Standard were also highlighted as reasons for lowering building targets.

Social housing turnover is falling as well. Just over 1,000 fewer homes became empty in 2023-24 than in the previous year, and nearly 6,000 fewer than in 2019-20.

Between 2015 and 2020, the number of homes that became empty was consistently around 50,000 a year.