Scottish regulator warns of housing supply squeeze as building and vacancies fall

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has warned of a squeeze in the supply of social homes available to let as both building rates and vacancies fall.
In an analysis of 2023-24 supply data provided by housing providers, the SHR noted that the rate at which social landlords are building new homes has fallen and is projected to remain at a lower level for the next five years.
Alongside this, the number of social rented homes becoming empty in Scotland has dropped in each of the past two years.
Taken together, these trends mean that social landlords have “significantly fewer homes available to let to people in need”, the SHR said, including those experiencing homelessness.
However, the regulator added that despite the lower number of homes available to let, both housing associations and councils had increased the number and percentage of homes they let to people who were homeless.
Social landlords told the regulator that they forecast building or buying 22,577 homes over the five-year period to March 2029. This is 13% down on the 26,082 new homes landlords had forecasted in 2023, which itself was down 17% on the previous year’s projections.
Last year, they built or bought 5,022 new homes, meaning they achieved 82% of their forecast of 6,109 new homes.
Landlords told the regulator that construction cost inflation and uncertainty around future availability of grant funding were the main reasons for the lower numbers of planned new homes.
Cost inflation in maintaining existing homes and uncertainty over the cost of meeting the proposed Social Housing Net Zero Standard were also highlighted as reasons for lowering building targets.
Social housing turnover is falling as well. Just over 1,000 fewer homes became empty in 2023-24 than in the previous year, and nearly 6,000 fewer than in 2019-20.
Between 2015 and 2020, the number of homes that became empty was consistently around 50,000 a year.
In 2020-21, amid the pandemic, the number of homes becoming empty dropped by 17% to 42,000, before rising to 47,000 in 2021-22. However, the number of homes becoming empty dropped again in each of the next two years.
The SHR said the lower turnover may indicate “positive outcomes” from the work social landlords do to prevent homelessness and sustain tenancies, that more tenants are happy with their home, or that tenants are less keen to move in a time of such economic challenges.
“Whatever the underlying cause, lower turnover means that social landlords have significantly fewer homes available to let to people in need, including those who are experiencing homelessness, than they had 10 years ago,” it added.
Both councils and housing associations increased the number of homes let to people who were homeless. This figure has risen 37% over nine years, from a total of 16,500 in 2015-16 to 22,600 in 2023-24.
In 2014-15, social landlords rented 32% of their total lets to people who were homeless. In 2023-24, this had increased to 44% overall.
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “The Scottish parliament has declared a national housing emergency, and this has intensified the focus on the supply of new homes and the best use of existing homes by social landlords. This is why we have published this early analysis of key data from landlords’ annual information returns.”
Ms Shaw said the SHR will publish a full analysis of social landlords’ performance at the end of August, after revealing it had been in touch with 32 landlords earlier this year.
Homelessness in Scotland is on the rise, with 33,191 people assessed as homeless and 40,024 applications for homeless assistance during the year to September 2023.
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