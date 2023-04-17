Scottish rent cap deters funding for rental homes, study finds

Rent controls were introduced by Scotland’s coalition government in September 2022 as an emergency cost of living measure. For six months social and private rents were frozen; from April the social rent freeze was lifted and private landlords are able to raise rents by 3%.

But the report, from the Scottish Property Federation and researchers Rettie & Co, found that the legislation had spooked institutional investors from Scotland’s fledgling build-to-rent market.

Of the 14 investors interviewed with a combined £15bn of build-to-rent assets, nine judged Scotland to be unattractive, including four who view the country as uninvestable under current conditions.