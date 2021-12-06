Scottish RSL lending increases by 4% to £6.4bn, latest figures show

In its latest annual report on RSL’s loan portfolio returns, the Scottish Housing Regulator found that lending and investments increased by 3.8% between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Forty-one RSLs took out 66 new loans in 2020/21, totalling more than £660m across 17 lenders, the report said.

The three largest lenders to the sector – Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide Building Society – manage 57% of all available facilities between them, and the net amount they made available in 20/21 increased by £244m.