Scottish RSL lending increases by 4% to £6.4bn, latest figures show

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The amount of borrowing undertaken by registered social landlords (RSLs) in Scotland reached its highest-ever point in 2020/21, with total facilities and outstanding balances of £6.41bn at the end of the financial year.
In its latest annual report on RSL’s loan portfolio returns, the Scottish Housing Regulator found that lending and investments increased by 3.8% between 2019/20 and 2020/21.
Forty-one RSLs took out 66 new loans in 2020/21, totalling more than £660m across 17 lenders, the report said.
The three largest lenders to the sector – Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide Building Society – manage 57% of all available facilities between them, and the net amount they made available in 20/21 increased by £244m.
While there was no increase in funds raised through bonds and private placements in 2020/21, the bond and capital markets remain the sector’s second-largest source of funds, accounting for 26% of outstanding debt.
The majority (78%) of new loans to RSLs were raised to fund affordable housing development.
Shaun Keenan, assistant director of regulation at the Scottish Housing Regulator, said: “Our analysis shows that lending to and investment in RSLs remain high. This represents a considerable vote of confidence in the sector and effective regulation, which helps protect funds. This is good news for RSLs and their tenants and service users.
“It is important that lender and investor confidence is maintained in order to retain the availability of lending and favourable investment rates for the sector. This will be vital in supporting RSLs as they continue to work on their recovery plans, build and test their resilience, and continue to work to deliver on wider Scottish government priorities to deliver affordable, warm and safe homes for tenants and service users.”
The Scottish government has a target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories