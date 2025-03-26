Scottish sector body calls new £10m fund for unsafe cladding ‘fundamentally wrong’

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said that the plans showed that housing associations and their tenants are not being treated in the same way as owner-occupiers.

This risks the “burden falling on those least able to shoulder it”, the body said.

The Scottish government’s launch of the funding is part of its response, published yesterday (25 March), to the Grenfell Inquiry report.

It said the £10m fund is open to individual private owners, local authorities and registered social landlords. By the end of June, the fund will be opened to cover mitigation and remediation works for private owners.

If local authorities or social landlords cannot afford the remediation costs, the government said it will “consider the potential need for government support”.

“Working with the Scottish Housing Regulator, we will develop and publish criteria for support before the end of June 2025,” the government said.