Scottish sector body calls new £10m fund for unsafe cladding ‘fundamentally wrong’

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A sector body has called the Scottish government’s launch of a £10m fund for owner-occupiers whose homes have unsafe cladding “fundamentally wrong”, as it leaves social housing tenants without a clear path for remediation.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said that the plans showed that housing associations and their tenants are not being treated in the same way as owner-occupiers.
This risks the “burden falling on those least able to shoulder it”, the body said.
The Scottish government’s launch of the funding is part of its response, published yesterday (25 March), to the Grenfell Inquiry report.
It said the £10m fund is open to individual private owners, local authorities and registered social landlords. By the end of June, the fund will be opened to cover mitigation and remediation works for private owners.
If local authorities or social landlords cannot afford the remediation costs, the government said it will “consider the potential need for government support”.
“Working with the Scottish Housing Regulator, we will develop and publish criteria for support before the end of June 2025,” the government said.
However, Carolyn Lochhead, director of external affairs at the SFHA, said: “The plan that Scottish government has set out today makes it clear that those who own their homes have a clear pathway to access funding for removing unsafe cladding – but social tenants may not. That is fundamentally wrong.”
She said Scotland’s housing associations and co-operatives “take their responsibility for the safety of their tenants very seriously”.
“They work to protect tenants every day, and they want to do more,” she added.
Ms Lochhead called for an “equal approach to all types of housing, and a clear path to funding for housing associations who need it.”.
“SFHA will be working to influence the criteria before it’s published for the benefit of our members who need support,” she said.
The Scottish government’s response to the Grenfell report also includes bringing forward legislation to strengthen the building standards system, including a new role of compliance plan manager, and considering the introduction of a chief construction advisor.
It said it will “undertake a fire safety information awareness campaign” throughout 2025 across high-rise building stock and “consider how to bring in the regulated requirements to carry out either a personal emergency evacuation plan” or an equivalent.
“We expect advice and recommendations to come from the Scottish Law Commission’s recommendations regarding mandatory homeowners’ associations in Spring 2026,” it added.
Other commitments include a consultation on the “introduction of mandatory periodic fire risk assessments in specified high rise buildings” and strengthened fire risk assessor competency requirements.
Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan said: “For owners who have cladding in their homes, this has been a worrying time, which is why we have launched this new fund to speed up the process of assessing and replacing unsafe cladding.
“Of the 58 recommendations in the Inquiry’s second report, 43 relate to areas devolved to Scotland and we are continuing to collaborate with other parts of the UK on building and fire safety matters.
“Immediately after the tragedy we took steps to strengthen building safety in Scotland and we are continuing to deliver an ongoing programme of improvements including introducing legislation as appropriate.”
In September, John Swinney, first minister of Scotland, said his administration would “carefully consider” the recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
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