Scottish social landlord makes two senior appointments

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One of Scotland’s largest registered social landlords has made two new senior appointments.
A new head of finance and head of investment and sustainability will join Caledonia Housing Association, together bringing over 40 years of housing sector experience to the team.
Julie Watson will take on the investment and sustainability role this month, while Angela Murphy will rejoin in the finance position in January 2025.
The landlord is one of Scotland’s largest registered social landlords and manages over 7,000 homes across eight local authorities.
Ms Watson will focus on new build and regeneration plans, as well as investment strategies for the current housing stock.
Before joining Caledonia, she built up her expertise over the past three decades as head of capital investment at Kingdom Housing Association and at Ore Valley Housing, where she led development and asset management plans.
Ms Watson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Caledonia and look forward to working with the team to increase the supply of new, quality, affordable housing, and to developing and delivering sustainable investment plans for Caledonia’s existing homes.”
Ms Murphy will lead the financial function and support with strategic and operational objectives.
She will be joining the team from her position as head of finance at Hillcrest and brings with her over 15 years of sector experience, including previous time at Caledonia as finance manager.
Ms Murphy said: “It’s exciting to return to Caledonia and have a lead role supporting the team to develop and implement the financial and treasury management plans which will be integral to delivering Caledonia’s business strategy.”
Both new hires will support the executive structure at Caledonia, where new directors were appointed in October.
Other recent appointments in the housing sector include a new interim chief executive at Eastend Homes and a new managing director at Platform Property Care.
The chief executive who oversaw changes at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing has also been appointed to lead a non-compliant London landlord.
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