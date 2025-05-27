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Manor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) has secured a £13m refinancing loan from the Royal Bank of Scotland.
The social landlord, which manages more than 1,000 homes in Edinburgh, plans to use the funding to refinance a former housing loan, while the balance will be used to maintain and improve the quality of its affordable housing.
In January the Edinburgh-based bank agreed an £18.7m deal with Eildon Housing Association to support the group’s new homes, care services and sustainability.
Kathryn Miller, corporate services director at Manor Estates, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Royal Bank of Scotland and are looking forward to a long and positive working relationship between both organisations.
“Part of the new funds will help fund improvements in our housing stock over the next few years.”
Jamie Landa, senior relationship manager of real estate finance at RBS, said the bank and wider NatWest Group “continues to be one of the leading lenders to the UK social housing sector”.
“Manor Estates Housing Association has a long history in providing quality and affordable social housing in key regions of Edinburgh and the East Coast and we are delighted to be able to facilitate further support for their ongoing projects here in Scotland.
“As the organisation enters its 30th year in operation, it is great to help it prepare for the future and create opportunities for more people to enjoy access to affordable social housing,” he said.
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