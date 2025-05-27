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Scottish social landlord secures £13m from major bank

News27.05.25by Ellie Brown

Manor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) has secured a £13m refinancing loan from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

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Manor Estates Housing Association's housing scheme in South Queensferry
Manor Estates Housing Association recently completed the first phase of a housing scheme in South Queensferry
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LinkedIn IHManor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) has received a £13 million boost from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) #UKhousing

The social landlord, which manages more than 1,000 homes in Edinburgh, plans to use the funding to refinance a former housing loan, while the balance will be used to maintain and improve the quality of its affordable housing.

The funding is the latest to come from RBS owner NatWest Group’s pledge to lend £7.5m to the UK’s social housing sector by the end of next year (2026).

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In January the Edinburgh-based bank agreed an £18.7m deal with Eildon Housing Association to support the group’s new homes, care services and sustainability. 

Kathryn Miller, corporate services director at Manor Estates, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Royal Bank of Scotland and are looking forward to a long and positive working relationship between both organisations. 

“Part of the new funds will help fund improvements in our housing stock over the next few years.”

Jamie Landa, senior relationship manager of real estate finance at RBS, said the bank and wider NatWest Group “continues to be one of the leading lenders to the UK social housing sector”. 

“Manor Estates Housing Association has a long history in providing quality and affordable social housing in key regions of Edinburgh and the East Coast and we are delighted to be able to facilitate further support for their ongoing projects here in Scotland. 

“As the organisation enters its 30th year in operation, it is great to help it prepare for the future and create opportunities for more people to enjoy access to affordable social housing,” he said. 

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