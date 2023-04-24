The research, by Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland, found that only a fraction of Scotland’s 173 registered social landlords and local authorities were doing enough to support tenants.

Between 2018-19, 73 housing providers (42% of Scotland’s landlords) signed up to a CIH domestic abuse campaign, Make A Stand, and promised to introduce domestic abuse policies.

However, four years later, the CIH said landlords are still “overwhelmingly failing” to support those experiencing domestic abuse, prevent victim homelessness, or hold perpetrators to account.

The researchers said that out of 41 Scottish landlords who made their domestic abuse policies available for review, only six mention actions that should be taken against tenants who are perpetrators of domestic abuse.