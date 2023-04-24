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Most social landlords in Scotland have not put in place adequate policies to support survivors of domestic abuse, a new report has found.
The research, by Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland, found that only a fraction of Scotland’s 173 registered social landlords and local authorities were doing enough to support tenants.
Between 2018-19, 73 housing providers (42% of Scotland’s landlords) signed up to a CIH domestic abuse campaign, Make A Stand, and promised to introduce domestic abuse policies.
However, four years later, the CIH said landlords are still “overwhelmingly failing” to support those experiencing domestic abuse, prevent victim homelessness, or hold perpetrators to account.
The researchers said that out of 41 Scottish landlords who made their domestic abuse policies available for review, only six mention actions that should be taken against tenants who are perpetrators of domestic abuse.
The report added that many landlords placed considerable emphasis on victims reporting their experiences, an attitude they said puts women and children at risk as the time of reporting is “incredibly dangerous”.
Policies also failed to use the Scottish government’s definition of domestic abuse and did not recognise domestic abuse as gender-based violence.
Altogether, only nine policies met the standards set by CIH and SWA good practice guidance published in 2019.
The Scottish government has committed to include a requirement for all social housing providers to have a domestic abuse policy in its forthcoming housing bill, due to be introduced in autumn.
CIH and SWA urged the government to enshrine their good practice guidance in law and provide a national training resource on domestic abuse and housing.
They also called on the Scottish Housing Regulator to require landlords to demonstrate how they have improved housing outcomes for protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.
Jo Ozga, housing policy worker at SWA, said: “Domestic abuse remains the leading cause of women’s homelessness in Scotland. We are disappointed that, despite making pledges and receiving clear best practice guidance on how to build a suitable domestic abuse policy, social landlords are still failing to act to protect women and children.
She continued: “With social landlords due to receive new powers later this year as part of the enactment of the Domestic Abuse (Protection) (Scotland) Act, and a new housing bill on the horizon, the time is right for the Scottish government, local authorities and social landlords to put their promises into action”.
Callum Chomczuk, national director at CIH Scotland, said the research confirmed that “relying on landlords to voluntarily improve their practice was going to be inadequate”.
“We need to see greater leadership at a national and a local level to ensure that every social landlord has an effective domestic abuse policy,” he added.
Scotland’s domestic abuse helpline is available 24/7 for anyone who wants support around domestic abuse: call 0800 027 1234 or visit www.sdafmh.org.uk.
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