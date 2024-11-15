Scottish social landlords need support to tackle the housing shortage

However, optimism and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude can only go so far, and if housing associations and local authorities are not given adequate help soon, there will be major consequences.

In the face of a housing crisis, debilitating cuts to the sector, development costs rocketing and an intensity of pressure unlike anything many have experienced in their entire careers, the sector remains vibrant and committed to rising to the challenge.

To say the past few years have been turbulent would be an understatement and at times it has certainly felt like the house of cards is about to fall.

Until we address the real issues around current support mechanisms, budget deficits and skill shortages, the chances of housing associations and local authorities meeting key targets is a dubious proposition at best.

To put this into perspective, the Scottish government reported that despite the housing crisis in the past year, a quarter of local authorities opted against building affordable homes.

With housebuilding at record lows, social landlords know they must deliver, despite cuts to the development budget such as the £196m from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, and developers going bust.

“The next generation of bricklayers, electricians and plumbers are just not coming through at the rate that they used to”

The pressure on social landlords has never been greater but it’s equally felt by developers with rising costs, labour shortages, planning delays and supply chain interruptions all causing havoc, but crucially the budget gap and the drop in housing development is a real concern for the viability of developers.

Funding must become more accessible and readily available for new build housing. Additionally, access to competent contractors is essential, and this is only possible if we have a continuous stream of skilled workers. It was only in May this year when reports suggested 26,000 workers would be needed to meet demand.

The next generation of bricklayers, electricians and plumbers are just not coming through at the rate that they used to, and without the adequate skill set available, the procurement process becomes even harder.