Scottish trade body secures extra £4.4m from government to tackle tenant fuel poverty

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has received the additional public money for its Social Housing Fuel Support Fund.

The fund, which is part of the Scottish government’s wider Fuel Insecurity Fund, allows social housing landlords to bid for funding which is then distributed by the SFHA.

Tenants use the money for fuel vouchers, cooking equipment such as air fryers and slow cookers, duvets and heated throws, according to the SFHA. It also helps to clear or reduce fuel arrears.