Scottish trade body secures extra £4.4m from government to tackle tenant fuel poverty

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Around 30,000 social housing tenants in Scotland are expected to benefit from an extra £4.4m of government funding to help tackle fuel poverty, a trade body has said.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has received the additional public money for its Social Housing Fuel Support Fund.
The fund, which is part of the Scottish government’s wider Fuel Insecurity Fund, allows social housing landlords to bid for funding which is then distributed by the SFHA.
Tenants use the money for fuel vouchers, cooking equipment such as air fryers and slow cookers, duvets and heated throws, according to the SFHA. It also helps to clear or reduce fuel arrears.
The SFHA launched round three of its Social Housing Fuel Support Fund last August with £2m of government funding. In total, with the extra funding, around 55,000 households are expected to benefit.
Across round three of the fund, 124 housing associations and co-operatives have received money, according to the SFHA. The group has 137 members in total.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said the extra funding will make a “huge difference”.
“The funds will help housing associations and co-operatives continue their vital work in tackling poverty and help tenants to stay warm this winter,” she added.
The SFHA told MSPs last May that housing associations in Scotland had seen an “alarming increase” in tenant fuel debt.
Michael Matheson, Scotland’s cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, said: “I am pleased that this additional investment to the SFHA has been targeted through the latest round of their Social Housing Fuel Support Fund, getting direct, tangible support to some of the most vulnerable and at-risk households across the country.”
Last month, Dundee Council said it was planning to limit its annual rent increase to 3%, partly to help households in fuel poverty.
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