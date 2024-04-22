The Scottish government has confirmed that it was scrapping annual and interim targets for carbon emissions and replacing them with a system measuring emissions every five years.

However, Scotland’s long-term target to reach net zero by 2045 “steadfastly” remains, ministers have said.

The move drew criticism from the housing and built environment sector. Ashley Campbell, policy and practice manager at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland, described it as “disappointing”.

She said the fact that Scotland was not on track to meet the interim target meant it was “even more important” for “decisive action to ensure we can still meet net zero by 2045”.