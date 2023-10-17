Scrap social housing bid barrier for ‘debt-trapped’ families, says report

A new report has highlighted how households in temporary housing because of outstanding arrears are classed as lower priority or even ineligible to bid for social homes by some local authorities.

Researchers found that this leads to a “debt trap”, which leaves people stuck in temporary accommodation.

The research by King’s College London (KCL) and Oxford Brookes University is being launched today by the All-Party Parliamentary Group of MPs on Households in Temporary Accommodation.

An example from the report highlights how Oldham Council classes housing-related debt of £1,000 as enough to disqualify people from bidding for permanent social homes. Debts of £500 were enough to put applicants in the “low priority” category.