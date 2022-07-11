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Second brownfield fund worth £180m launches for councils

News11.07.22by Grainne Cuffe

Councils can now bid for a share of a new £40m fund to go towards the delivery of housing on brownfield sites across England, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has announced.

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LinkedIn IHCouncils can now bid for a share of a new £40m fund to go towards the delivery of housing on brownfield sites across England, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced #UKhousing

The £40m comes from the second Brownfield Land Release Fund, worth £180m and expected to fund more than 17,000 new homes.

The initial £40m is expected to fund 4,000 new homes, while the remaining £140m will be allocated over the next two years.

It follows a previous brownfield fund of £77m that facilitated the development of around 7,750 new homes.

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The fund is part of a government strategy that sees it prioritise building homes on previously developed sites, as opposed to building on the green belt or the countryside.

As with the previous scheme, the new fund will be delivered through the One Public Estate partnership between DLUHC, the Office of Government Property and the Local Government Association.

Councils have until 19 August to submit applications. 

Minister for government efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg said that opening up the land is a “fantastic opportunity for regeneration, improving government efficiency and playing a vital role in tackling the housing shortage while increasing homeownership”.

“This will provide a boost to the economy, foster the creation of thousands of jobs, and it is also the opportunity to convert derelict and unloved land into beautiful new hamlets or villages, which will give many young families their first step on the housing ladder,” he said.

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