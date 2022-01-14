Second home owners face tax loophole crackdown over fake holiday lets

Under the current rules, owners of second homes in England can avoid paying council tax and access small business rates relief by declaring an “intention” to let the property out to holidaymakers.

The new rules, to be introduced in April 2023, will mean that second home owners will have to prove holiday lets are being rented out for a minimum of 70 days a year to access small business rates relief and avoid paying council tax.

The move is in response to a government consultation that launched in November 2018 and concluded in January 2019.

It is hoped that it will tackle the problem of homes being left empty for long periods in places such as Cornwall, Devon and the Lake District.