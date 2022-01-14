Second home owners face tax loophole crackdown over fake holiday lets

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Housing secretary Michael Gove has unveiled a crackdown on second home owners who claim that their extra property is a holiday let to avoid more tax, over three years after the measures were first proposed.
Under the current rules, owners of second homes in England can avoid paying council tax and access small business rates relief by declaring an “intention” to let the property out to holidaymakers.
The new rules, to be introduced in April 2023, will mean that second home owners will have to prove holiday lets are being rented out for a minimum of 70 days a year to access small business rates relief and avoid paying council tax.
The move is in response to a government consultation that launched in November 2018 and concluded in January 2019.
It is hoped that it will tackle the problem of homes being left empty for long periods in places such as Cornwall, Devon and the Lake District.
Properties will also have to be available to be rented out for 140 days a year to qualify for this relief, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.
Mr Gove said: “We will not stand by and allow people in privileged positions to abuse the system by unfairly claiming tax relief and leaving local people counting the cost.”
He added: “The action we are taking will create a fairer system, ensuring that second home owners are contributing their share to the local services they benefit from.”
Shaun Davies, chair of the Local Government Association’s resources board, said it had warned that the current system is “open to abuse”.
He added: “We are pleased government has listened to councils and is taking action to prevent owners of properties which are not genuine businesses exploiting the rules.”
However, countryside charity CPRE argued that the plans are not enough to tackle the lack of affordable housing.
Crispin Truman, chief executive of the CPRE, said: “While we support plans to stop people abusing a holiday home tax loophole, these proposals don’t go far enough.
“There is a rapidly growing housing crisis across rural England and the government needs to get a grip of it, fast. Ministers must do much more to meet the affordable housing needs of rural communities.”
Last year the Welsh government announced plans to tackle the issue of second homes, which also includes looking at closing a loophole that allows some owners of extra properties to not pay council tax.
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