Second new role in space of a month for former civil service head

Lord Kerslake’s appointment marks the final part of an overhaul of the executive leadership team at the company, ahead of a new three-year business plan coming into effect next year.

BD Group is a property and facilities services group that serves communities in Barking and Dagenham by providing healthy catering for schools, cleaning services and responsive home repairs and maintenance.

According to the council, BD Group is an “autonomous business with a private sector governance structure” that is headed by an independent non-executive chair and board and owned by the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

It is the second new role Lord Kerslake, who was head of the civil service from 2012 to 2014, has taken on over the course of the past month.