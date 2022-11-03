Second new role in space of a month for former civil service head

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Former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake has been appointed as a non-executive chair at BD Group, Barking and Dagenham Council’s arms-length facilities services company.
Lord Kerslake’s appointment marks the final part of an overhaul of the executive leadership team at the company, ahead of a new three-year business plan coming into effect next year.
BD Group is a property and facilities services group that serves communities in Barking and Dagenham by providing healthy catering for schools, cleaning services and responsive home repairs and maintenance.
According to the council, BD Group is an “autonomous business with a private sector governance structure” that is headed by an independent non-executive chair and board and owned by the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.
It is the second new role Lord Kerslake, who was head of the civil service from 2012 to 2014, has taken on over the course of the past month.
The announcement follows news from the start of October that he was appointed as the independent chair of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s regeneration company.
Lord Kerslake is also the current chair of BD Group’s sister company Be First, the regeneration company established by Barking and Dagenham Council to stimulate housebuilding and deliver up to 50,000 new homes and 20,000 new jobs in the borough.
This is in addition to his role as chair of Peabody.
Andrew Pollard, chief executive of BD Group, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce the appointment of Lord Kerslake as chair of our board. Bob will bring invaluable experience and leadership to our board at a crucial time for the business as we look to growth and expansion.”
One of the first tasks in Lord Kerslake’s in-tray is to lead the potential redevelopment of one of BD Group’s prime assets, known as LondonEast, a business and technical park that is currently home to 40 businesses.
Lord Kerslake said: “It is a great time to be joining BD Group, with their business growing and expanding and the potential redevelopment opportunities of LondonEast.
“I look forward to working with Andrew and the team, and helping them with the many opportunities open to the group going forward.”
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