Second phase of Awaab’s Law comes with estimated compliance bill of £213m over next decade

Awaab’s Law is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.

Under the law, landlords must investigate and make emergency hazards safe within 24 hours.

If any of the problems are serious but not immediately dangerous, social landlords must investigate within 10 working days, and report to the tenant what is wrong and what they will do in a written summary within three working days.

Urgent safety work should be carried out within five days of the investigation, while longer-term repairs should be carried out within 12 weeks.

The third and final phase of the law will be introduced in 2027, and will extend the rules to all remaining hazards in the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, except overcrowding.

A government evaluation of the first phase, published today, found the implementation of the first phase of Awaab’s Law has been uneven and constrained by landlord capacity pressures as well as delayed guidance.