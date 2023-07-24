Second stairwell requirement to be imposed in blocks taller than 18 metres, Gove says

However, interim measures will be put in place with the “aim of securing the viability of projects which are already underway”, the housing secretary added.

A consultation on second staircases was first launched in December, with an initial proposal to impose the requirement at 30 metres (around 10 storeys).

But in a landmark housing speech today, Mr Gove said the threshold would be lowered to 18m (around six storeys) “following confirmation from expert bodies that they support this threshold”.

A coalition led by the Royal Institute of British Architects, which also included the Chartered Institute of Building, the National Fire Chiefs Council and disability rights groups, had called on Mr Gove to impose the threshold at a lower height.

There have been regular reports of schemes being cancelled or delayed due to the uncertainty while a government decision was pending.