Section 106 deal moves 1,500-home scheme along

The deal, which involves 76 Section 106 homes and 65 grant-funded homes in Fordham, is part of their joint venture Ford North.

Construction is set to start on the scheme in September 2026.

The agreement comes after housing minister Matthew Pennycook revealed that less than 10% of an estimated 17,400 uncontracted Section 106 homes in England and Wales have gone through Homes England’s clearing service since it was created six months ago.

Vistry said the deal “demonstrates the strength and flexibility of the partnership”, allowing both organisations to “accelerate the delivery of much-needed homes”.