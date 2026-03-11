Section 106 proposals under NPPF could reduce housing provision, sector bodies warn

The proposal is one of a number of changes to the planning regime set out in the revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which the government described as the “biggest rewrite of planning rules in over a decade”.

A far-reaching consultation document was released in December 2025, with the consultation period closing this week.

Key proposals include a new presumption in favour of suitably located development, the restoration and raising of mandatory housing targets and a default “yes” to new development near well-connected train stations.

These changes would sit alongside attempts to streamline development plans by preventing locally set building standards, designating ‘grey belt’ areas and taking a ‘brownfield-first’ approach.