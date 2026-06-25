Sector ‘a lot less educated’ on hazards covered by second phase of Awaab’s Law, panel hears

Kyle Foulds, head of assurance at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), said that landlords have had “a lot of time” to understand damp and mould, which are currently the only specific hazards in scope of the regulations.

Mitigating these issues within the 24-hour and five-day deadlines is “well understood already”, he told delegates at Housing 2026 in Manchester today.

But he added: “I think for the other hazards, as a sector we’re much less educated about what we can do to mitigate the risk in the short term.”

In October, the deadlines brought in under Awaab’s Law last year will apply to a broader set of dangers in the home, with landlords required to move tenants into temporary accommodation if they cannot make homes safe in time.