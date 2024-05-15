Sector ‘absolutely not’ ready for Awaab’s Law, residents say

The sector is “absolutely not” ready for Awaab’s Law, delegates at Inside Housing’s Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference heard on Tuesday #UKhousing

Awaab died from prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat in December 2020. His family had been complaining about the state of the property for years.

Much of the sweeping reforms of the sector, the catalyst for which was the Grenfell Tower fire and then further strengthened following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak , were made into law through the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023.

“One of the questions that was posed at the beginning of this conversation was, ‘Is the sector ready for Awaab’s Law?’ The answer is absolutely not,” she said.

During a session on the new law, which will legally oblige social landlords to respond to repairs within specific timescales, a leaseholder said the council landlord she deals with has failed to address the damp in her home for nearly a year, while her neighbours are going through the same.

Four months after the inquest into the toddler’s death in 2022, following a campaign by Manchester Evening News and Shelter, the government tabled an amendment to the act called Awaab’s Law.

It launched a consultation on the proposals in Awaab’s Law earlier this year, including a legal requirement for landlords to investigate hazards, such as damp and mould, within 14 days and to rehouse tenants where a home cannot be made safe.

Once a hazard is identified, the landlord must start fixing it within a further seven days, and make emergency repairs within 24 hours.

However, when the timescales were mentioned during the session on Tuesday, an audience member said “that’s not true”.

She said: “I’ve dealt with some pretty major leaks in my building and there is nobody more expert than me. So when you’ve got residents that are ringing in day after day after day over the course of a year and the landlord has not recognised [there is a problem in the building].”

She said 16 floors and 24 properties were affected and it “took a year for the landlord to register the fact that there was a problem”.

“It took me to track and trace through all those properties to get something done,” she said.

Panellist Shabana Yousaf, director of property, building safety and compliance at Arhag Housing Association, said the timescales are the law and if organisations are not following it, “then they need to be held to account”.

“If [a landlord] fails, we need to put our hands up, we need to put it right. That’s the least we can do,” she stated.

The leaseholder in the audience who spoke about the council landlord bought her home in 2022.

She said: “I understand the issues that are happening within the sector, within non-profits overall.”

She said one of the first things she did was meet with neighbours with the aim of resurrecting the residents association, which had previously been very active.