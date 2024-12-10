Sector bodies in Northern Ireland issue ‘urgent call’ for extra funding

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Leading sector organisations in Northern Ireland have welcomed a new government housing strategy, but called on the country’s administration to provide more funding to avoid putting thousands of vulnerable people at risk.
In an open letter to ministers, the bodies warned that the pressures facing the housing and homelessness sectors had “never been more acute”.
The letter said: “We ask for your leadership in securing the capital and resources necessary to ensure everyone has access to a safe, affordable home.
“Without decisive action now, the situation will only deteriorate, with far-reaching consequences for individuals and communities across Northern Ireland.”
The letter was signed by Homeless Connect, the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland and Housing Rights.
The call came ahead of Northern Ireland’s 2025-26 Budget, which is due in the new year, and as its Department for Communities published a new housing supply strategy.
Sector leaders welcomed the strategy, but said more money was required to back up the plans.
The strategy outlines a need for 100,000 new homes to be built in Northern Ireland by 2039, including 33,000 social homes, as well as improving existing stock.
Justin Cartwright, national director for Northern Ireland at the CIH, said the executive had “demonstrated its commitment to addressing housing need” by endorsing the strategy.
But he added: “We remain deeply concerned about the potential impacts of underinvestment on housing and communities. Reduced funding for social housing and support services will exacerbate inequalities and hinder progress.”
Around 48,000 households are currently on a waiting list for a social home in Northern Ireland. Of these, around 36,000 are in housing stress.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, said: “It is key that funding is aligned to strategies that will increase housing supply and help to alleviate pressures, including investment in vital homelessness support and prevention work. Better outcomes are possible, but we need the right investment and the right policy to get there.”
Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said: “Insufficient budgets threaten to undermine our efforts to address the housing crisis. Reduced funding for social housing development and support services will have a devastating impact on those most in need.”
Kate McCauley, chief executive of Housing Rights, added: “It is critical that efforts to support people experiencing homelessness and to fund robust homelessness prevention services are supported across government through the Budget.”
Grainia Long, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the strategic housing authority, branded the release of the new strategy a “welcome start”.
She added: “A long road lies ahead, but I welcome the minister’s renewed focus on working with all government departments to ensure this strategy delivers safety and security of tenure for families in need across Northern Ireland.”
Gordon Lyons, the minister for communities, said the strategy will require “collaboration across government, the voluntary and community sector and private sectors”.
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