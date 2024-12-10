Sector bodies in Northern Ireland issue ‘urgent call’ for extra funding

In an open letter to ministers, the bodies warned that the pressures facing the housing and homelessness sectors had “never been more acute”.

The letter said: “We ask for your leadership in securing the capital and resources necessary to ensure everyone has access to a safe, affordable home.

“Without decisive action now, the situation will only deteriorate, with far-reaching consequences for individuals and communities across Northern Ireland.”

The letter was signed by Homeless Connect, the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland and Housing Rights.