In a letter to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), the groups warned that the cut to the £300m Housing Transformation Fund (HTF) will remove the appetite of providers to deliver supported and retirement housing.

The funding was identified by the government in the Social Care White Paper around 18 months ago as necessary to integrate housing into health and care strategies.

But last month, the DHSC announced that it had updated its care plans, which also included a decision to hold back hundreds of millions of pounds promised to help plug staff shortages.

At the time, the Centre for Ageing Better pointed out that the annual cost to the NHS from poor housing and its impact on residents’ health is almost five times greater than the one-off funding that has now been pulled by the government.

For its part, the government maintains that it supports the construction of new supported housing through the capital subsidies available via the long-standing Care and Support Specialised Housing Fund, as well as the wider Affordable Homes Programme.