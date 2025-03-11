A number of sector bodies have welcomed the allocation of £1.8bn in funding for energy-saving upgrades for up to 170,000 homes #UKhousing

Sector bodies welcome allocation of £1.8bn in energy-saving upgrades for up to 170,000 homes #UKhousing

Energy consumers minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Living in a warm, comfortable home should not be a luxury. It is a right that has been out of reach for too many people for too long.

It will be targeted towards low-income households and tenants living in social housing, with thousands of families set to receive energy performance and clean heating upgrades in the form of insulation, solar panels and heat pumps.

The cash comes as part of the roll-out of the Warm Homes Plan, and will be provided to local authorities and social housing providers to help them deliver warmer, more energy-efficient homes in communities across England.

“By giving this funding to local authorities and social housing providers, we are delivering on our promise to improve the homes of thousands of people across England.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are powering on with our Warm Homes Plan, upgrading cold and draughty homes so they are warmer, cleaner and cheaper to live in.”

The government believes this funding through the Warm Homes: Local Grant and the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund could now help households save hundreds of pounds a year.

The Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund will deliver up to £1.29bn of funding to 144 projects across England, while the Warm Homes: Local Grant will allocate £500m to 73 projects across 270 local authorities over the next three years.

A full list of successful applicants can be found here.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “We welcome this funding allocation to help decarbonise England’s social homes – a crucial step towards the government’s commitment to tackle fuel poverty.

“With the fund oversubscribed, it is clear that there is both momentum and appetite among housing associations to upgrade their homes at scale and pace. The sector is working hard to ensure all their homes meet EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] C by 2030, in line with the government’s net zero target.

“Decarbonising our homes is a win-win for residents, the government and our planet, creating warmer homes, saving residents money and tackling the climate emergency.”