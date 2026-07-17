Sector bodies welcome Burnham pledges of public land for housing and focus on large-scale council housebuilding

Andy Burnham has revealed plans to give away public land for council housing as he looks to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.
Building on his June commitment to drive an uptick in council housebuilding, the incoming prime minister told MPs this week that “too much public land goes unused for housebuilding” and said he would task his chancellor with unlocking land for social and council homes.
The Times has reported that the move is expected to cause a rift between No 11 and Whitehall departments that own the land.
There is also uncertainty over which bodies own land, with parcels carved up between central government, quangos and transport bodies.
It has also been reported that Burnham believes the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) should be diverted to local authorities. However, there has been no additional detail on this proposal yet and SAHP bids have already been submitted.
Housing secretary Steve Reed told MPs this week that strategic partnership allocations under the SAHP will be made by a new administration, led by Mr Burnham.
Any attempt to reprioritise bids in the new programme could come with delays at a time when providers are already calling for bids to be confirmed and funding to be brought forward.
In response to the latest plans, Ian McDermott, chief executive at Peabody and chair of G15, said: “We share the government’s ambition to build many more social rented homes, particularly in London, where the housing crisis is holding back growth and increasing pressure on public services.
“Housing associations and councils are already working together to deliver the social and affordable homes people need. Together, we’re helping families move out of temporary accommodation, striving to reduce housing waiting lists and providing secure, permanent homes. However, the system is under sustained pressure and challenge.
“It’s essential for the £39bn affordable homes programme to be confirmed and brought forward as quickly as possible so we don’t lose momentum. That certainty would allow providers to plan, invest with confidence and get on with delivering the new homes the country urgently needs in partnership with local government and the private sector.
“Alongside this, there are practical steps the government can take in this parliament to increase delivery. Greater flexibility in how grant is used, expanding access to low-interest loans and targeted, non-inflationary reforms to shared ownership would all help unlock more affordable housing in the short term.
“Longer term, we fully support further devolution, more efficient release of public land and more partnership working between not-for-profit housing associations and councils to help relieve the pressure and improve the social housing system in London and nationally.”
Gavin Smart, chief executive at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “CIH welcomes Andy Burnham’s focus on large-scale council housebuilding, which reflects the urgency of the housing need, and makes strong economic sense, cutting long-term public spending while supporting growth.
“Unlocking public land for housebuilding is a positive step that could help councils and housing associations deliver the social homes communities need.
“Councils have a vital role in meeting local housing need, alongside housing associations, but after years of cuts and funding pressures they will need sustained investment in their capacity if they are to build at the scale needed to help tackle the housing crisis.”
Shazia Bashir, partner at Winckworth Sherwood, said: “The obvious challenge is that local authorities have lost the expertise and skills needed to build at scale and to manage large housing portfolios.
“These will be long-term projects, delivered over decades, and that can only be achieved through strategic partnerships with social housing providers, private sector developers, funders and local authorities. It is a tried and tested approach, delivering housing at scale across the country.
“Consideration need also be given to whether local authorities should be burdened with the ongoing management and maintenance of large housing portfolios. It would take time – and cost – to rebuild and maintain the expertise local authorities need to successfully achieve this, and budgets are not there.
“Housing associations have the expertise to do this, and again a partnership approach with registered providers would be the obvious route forward.
“The challenges facing the construction industry too cannot be ignored. Planning remains slow and costly, the costs of materials are stubbornly high, and the skills and manpower [are] currently not there. Andy Burnham will need to address these issues if he is to achieve his ambition.
“The UK faces a housing crisis and one that previous governments have not been able to address. Local authorities are a vital part of the mix and may well bring the momentum needed, and so too social housing providers and private sector developers.
“The need for affordable homes is clear – but no single sector can solve the shortage on its own. Delivering the volume of homes needed requires all the players in the market to come together to deliver them: councils, registered providers, private developers, central government and institutional investors.”
The incoming prime minister previously said the UK is in a “housing trap”, which is having a “ruinous impact” on public finances.
He said he would adopt a national ‘housing first’ philosophy and criticised the government freeze on Local Housing Allowance.
Mr Burnham hopes to rebalance resources between national and local governments, and has pledged to expand the prime minister’s office to Manchester, dubbing it Number 10 North.
Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Council-built social homes once provided a stable basis for millions of people across the country to get on in life and succeed. Politicians have ignored this fact for far too long, while people’s hope dwindled away and our supply of genuinely affordable social rent homes fell through the floor.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories