Sector bodies welcome Burnham pledges of public land for housing and focus on large-scale council housebuilding

Gavin Smart, chief executive at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “CIH welcomes Andy Burnham’s focus on large-scale council housebuilding, which reflects the urgency of the housing need, and makes strong economic sense, cutting long-term public spending while supporting growth.

“Unlocking public land for housebuilding is a positive step that could help councils and housing associations deliver the social homes communities need.

“Councils have a vital role in meeting local housing need, alongside housing associations, but after years of cuts and funding pressures they will need sustained investment in their capacity if they are to build at the scale needed to help tackle the housing crisis.”

Shazia Bashir, partner at Winckworth Sherwood, said: “The obvious challenge is that local authorities have lost the expertise and skills needed to build at scale and to manage large housing portfolios.

“These will be long-term projects, delivered over decades, and that can only be achieved through strategic partnerships with social housing providers, private sector developers, funders and local authorities. It is a tried and tested approach, delivering housing at scale across the country.

“Consideration need also be given to whether local authorities should be burdened with the ongoing management and maintenance of large housing portfolios. It would take time – and cost – to rebuild and maintain the expertise local authorities need to successfully achieve this, and budgets are not there.

“Housing associations have the expertise to do this, and again a partnership approach with registered providers would be the obvious route forward.

“The challenges facing the construction industry too cannot be ignored. Planning remains slow and costly, the costs of materials are stubbornly high, and the skills and manpower [are] currently not there. Andy Burnham will need to address these issues if he is to achieve his ambition.

“The UK faces a housing crisis and one that previous governments have not been able to address. Local authorities are a vital part of the mix and may well bring the momentum needed, and so too social housing providers and private sector developers.

“The need for affordable homes is clear – but no single sector can solve the shortage on its own. Delivering the volume of homes needed requires all the players in the market to come together to deliver them: councils, registered providers, private developers, central government and institutional investors.”

The incoming prime minister previously said the UK is in a “housing trap”, which is having a “ruinous impact” on public finances.

He said he would adopt a national ‘housing first’ philosophy and criticised the government freeze on Local Housing Allowance.

Mr Burnham hopes to rebalance resources between national and local governments, and has pledged to expand the prime minister’s office to Manchester, dubbing it Number 10 North.

Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Council-built social homes once provided a stable basis for millions of people across the country to get on in life and succeed. Politicians have ignored this fact for far too long, while people’s hope dwindled away and our supply of genuinely affordable social rent homes fell through the floor.”