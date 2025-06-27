Sector body calls for planning reforms across Northern Ireland

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has called for a review of the region’s planning system after the latest statistics revealed a “multifaceted challenge”.
The most recent statistics from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) revealed that the overall processing time for applications decreased by 1.8 weeks compared with the previous year. However, at an average of 19 weeks, this was still above the 15-week statutory target.
Despite the improvement, CIH Northern Ireland said that “concerns persist regarding the significant absorption of planning capacity by single-dwelling applications in the countryside”.
Applications for new single dwellings in the countryside grew by 2.6% in 2024-25, amounting to 29% of all residential applications.
Justin Cartwright, national director for CIH Northern Ireland, said: “While the marginal improvement in overall processing times is a positive step, it is overshadowed by the continuing strain placed on resources by the high volume of single-dwelling applications in the countryside.
“Nearly one in three residential applications continue to be for these types of homes, diverting precious capacity that could be better utilised for strategic, larger-scale housing developments that address the pressing need for social and affordable housing.”
Processing time varied between councils, with “stark disparities” between some, CIH Northern Ireland said.
Just three of the 11 councils met the 15-week target in 2024-25. While most councils reduced their processing times, Newry, Mourne and Down increased its by over a third, taking an average of 45 weeks, compared with 34 weeks last year.
Overall, residential applications received dropped slightly, by 2.5% year on year, to 6,149.
Mr Cartwright said: “The persistent challenge of the majority of councils to meet statutory processing targets, and the alarming increase in delays within some areas like Newry, Mourne and Down, raise important questions about consistency and efficiency across the region.
“We must move beyond incremental improvements and implement integrated reforms that streamline the system, prioritise sustainable housing growth, and ensure all councils are equipped and accountable for efficient planning outcomes.”
The trade body is calling for a “comprehensive review of resourcing within planning departments and the approaches taken by planning committees”.
A spokesperson for the DfI said: “Local councils are responsible for the determination of over 99% of planning applications and the department continues to work in collaboration with them and key stakeholders through the planning improvement programme to improve processes and performance, increase capacity, enhance skills, and make the system more efficient and effective for all.
“The department welcomes the improvement in processing times for both local and major applications in 2024-25 and notes the significant improvement in the average processing times for major applications which is the lowest annual processing time since the transfer of planning powers in 2015. The department is committed to continually improving the planning system for all stakeholders.”
A spokesperson for Newry, Mourne and Down said: “Delivering a more efficient and effective planning service for customers is a key priority for improvement for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
“The challenges with recruitment and retention within the planning department remains ongoing. This has had, and continues to have, an impact on targets and performance.
“Through its Performance Improvement Plan 2025-2026, the council aims by March 2026 to have a more efficient and effective planning service, with improved processing times for local and major planning applications and a reduction in the number of live planning applications and enforcement cases in the system among the targets.”
CIH Northern Ireland highlighted the “sluggish pace” of development earlier in the year, calling attention to a “concerning downward trend” in planning applications and approvals in the nation.
Official statistics recently showed that both starts and completions were up overall, though social housing completions neared a 10-year low.
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