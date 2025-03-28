Sector body raises concerns over ‘sluggish pace’ of development in Northern Ireland

The latest statistics for quarter three of 2024-25 from Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure showed a decline in planning applications – the majority of which are residential – of 6% year on year.

The average processing time for local applications is 19.2 weeks, which is above the 15-week statutory target.

Although this is an improvement on last year’s 20.4 weeks, it is “still significantly impacting the speed at which new homes can be delivered”, CIH Northern Ireland said.