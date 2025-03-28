Sector body raises concerns over ‘sluggish pace’ of development in Northern Ireland

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has flagged a “concerning downward trend” in planning applications and approvals in the nation.
The latest statistics for quarter three of 2024-25 from Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure showed a decline in planning applications – the majority of which are residential – of 6% year on year.
The average processing time for local applications is 19.2 weeks, which is above the 15-week statutory target.
Although this is an improvement on last year’s 20.4 weeks, it is “still significantly impacting the speed at which new homes can be delivered”, CIH Northern Ireland said.
Just three out of 11 councils are meeting the 15-week target, it added, indicating “significant regional disparities in efficiency”.
The average processing time for major applications during the first nine months of 2024-25 was 39.7 weeks across all councils.
While it exceeds the 30-week target, it marks a decrease from last year’s average of 45.2 weeks.
Overall, CIH Northern Ireland expressed “concern over the sluggish pace of residential development” and said the new figures “underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions to accelerate housing delivery”.
Justin Cartwright, national director at CIH Northern Ireland, said: “The persistent downward trend in planning applications, particularly for residential development, presents a significant challenge to our ability to meet the growing housing need and demand in Northern Ireland.
“While we welcome the slight improvement in processing times, it is crucial that we accelerate efforts to meet statutory targets.
“We must address the issues that are slowing down the process, and ensure that we are building the homes that are needed.”
This week, the Northern Ireland Executive launched a consultation into whether developer contributions could partly pay for wastewater infrastructure.
The move is part of a bid to unblock developments for thousands of social homes that are being held up by a lack of wastewater connections.
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