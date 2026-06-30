Sector body seeks feedback on draft wildfire guidance for housing

The draft guidance, published earlier this month, is expected to be finalised in the autumn, and is intended to help providers understand, manage and mitigate the risks that wildfires can pose to existing homes and residents.

It covers six areas: wildfire causes, data and risk, partnership working, strategic asset management, and support for residents.

Wildfires are already affecting homes and communities across the UK. In 2018, the Saddleworth Moor wildfire led to the evacuation of homes in parts of Greater Manchester. In 2022, several homes were destroyed by a wildfire in Wennington, east London, during the UK’s record-breaking July heatwave.

The CIH’s call for feedback was issued earlier this month before firefighters battled a 200-hectare wildfire on Tintwistle Moor, near Glossop, Derbyshire, for around 40 hours before containing it.

The blaze ravaged moorland and woodland, leaving behind a smouldering, charred landscape, and came as the June heat record was broken again, with temperatures hitting 37.3C on 26 June.

It led to road closures and prompted warnings for residents to keep windows and doors closed as smoke and ash spread into parts of Greater Manchester.