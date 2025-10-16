Sector calls for above-inflation housing investment in response to draft Welsh Budget

The Welsh government has this week released its draft Budget for 2026-27, which indicates £6.99bn investment into housing and local government – but the specific allocation for housing will not be revealed until November.

While the indicative Budget proposes funding rises in line with inflation, including 2.21% for fiscal resource and 2% for capital, Community Housing Cymru said the sector needs to see investment “above the inflationary uplift”.

Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru also said the government needs to “substantially increase investment into housing beyond current levels”, given Wales is in an “ongoing structural and systemic housing emergency”.