Sector collaboration is key to ‘get Britain working’

“To get Britain growing again, we’ve got to get Britain working again.” This is the slogan of the moment as the Labour government set out plans in the Get Britain Working White Paper to tackle the current levels of economic inactivity and help people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK.

But it’s a complex picture, with increasing numbers of NEETs and older people leaving the workplace earlier than might have been expected. There are also a lot of people who want to work but cannot because of health reasons.

These complexities demonstrate perfectly why the need has never been greater for specialist provision and bespoke interventions to support candidates facing barriers to employment.