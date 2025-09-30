‘Sector does not have capacity for 90,000 social homes in a year,’ Pennycook says

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Matthew Pennycook has challenged housing associations over development, saying he does not believe they have the capacity to build 90,000 social homes in one year.
The housing and planning minister was speaking on a panel at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday when he was asked how the UK could build 90,000 social rent homes a year to address the housing crisis – a figure that is endorsed by homelessness charity Crisis and housing association body the National Housing Federation.
Mr Pennycook said: “You do the math. £39bn in the Spending Review in a very challenging Spending Review round, 60% of which is social. Who can do the math on how much 90,000 social units would cost a government?
“I think we got a very decent allocation from the chancellor, recognising… the importance of social rent.
“But also in terms of industry capacity… If I suddenly said to the sector, ‘Here’s the money for 90,000 [social rent homes],’ I don’t think they could build them. They couldn’t build them this year.”
The government has allocated £39bn to affordable housebuilding over the next 10 years, which equates to 30,000 homes a year, including 18,000 for social rent.
Mr Pennycook added: “We want to get to that generational increase… Through the grant route, we think we can get to 300,000 [affordable homes in 10 years], 180,000 for social rent, and make a huge impact.”
Fellow panellist Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, praised the government’s affordable housebuilding budget, saying “£39bn is a lot of money”.
She added that the 10-year rent settlement gave housing associations the capacity and confidence to buy Section 106 homes from developers, delivering “another 300,000”.
“The numbers can come up, but it requires the system to work,” Ms Henderson said.
Elsewhere during the panel session, Mr Pennycook said he was not actively considering reclassing housing as critical national infrastructure to change the government’s debt rules.
“It’s not something that we’re actively considering, given the huge range of other stuff we’ve got on our plate in terms of what we’ve still got to deliver,” he said.
“We’ll keep that under review but we haven’t, obviously, gone down that route as of yet,” he added.
Meanwhile, the housing minister also cited leasehold ownership as one reason why housebuilding in London has collapsed.
“London is facing some of the challenges that every other part of the country is facing – build cost, material increases. It’s also facing a set of pretty unique challenges, which I think are worth exposing.”
Mr Pennycook continued: “96% of new homes in London are flats, with all the issues that surround those in terms of regulation, but also leasehold not being a particularly attractive tenure at the moment.”
He also blamed “a historic over-reliance on overseas demand that has dried up”.
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