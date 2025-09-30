‘Sector does not have capacity for 90,000 social homes in a year,’ Pennycook says

The housing and planning minister was speaking on a panel at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday when he was asked how the UK could build 90,000 social rent homes a year to address the housing crisis – a figure that is endorsed by homelessness charity Crisis and housing association body the National Housing Federation.

Mr Pennycook said: “You do the math. £39bn in the Spending Review in a very challenging Spending Review round, 60% of which is social. Who can do the math on how much 90,000 social units would cost a government?

“I think we got a very decent allocation from the chancellor, recognising… the importance of social rent.

“But also in terms of industry capacity… If I suddenly said to the sector, ‘Here’s the money for 90,000 [social rent homes],’ I don’t think they could build them. They couldn’t build them this year.”