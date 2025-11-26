Sector experts welcome extra £48m in Budget to recruit 350 more planners

Experts from the social housing sector have welcomed an extra £48m of investment to boost capacity in the planning system, announced in Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget #UKhousing

The recruitment drive will be delivered by expanding a planning graduate scheme and creating a new planning careers hub to retain and retrain mid-career professionals, according to Budget documents published by the Treasury.

Ms Reeves said the money would be used to recruit 350 planners to help drive up housebuilding and help the government meet its target of 1.5 million homes.

Combined with more staff being brought in to environmental regulators, the government said it will take the total number of recruitments across the system to 1,400 by the end of this parliament.

Jonathan Layzell, chief executive of Stonewater, said: “The chancellor has rightly focused this Budget on tackling the cost of living. It is the necessary precursor to improving economic growth.

“So often that growth begins at home, and we need to build many more. The announcement of £48m for 350 new planners is a welcome step to unblock the system.

“Taken with the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme announced earlier this year, the sector is well positioned to support the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes.”