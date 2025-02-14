Sector leaders welcome new towns announcement

“We especially welcome government’s commitment to ensuring the right infrastructure is rubberstamped into plans for new towns before spades hit the ground.

“These projects should put people first, and community engagement, provision of GPs, transport links, shops, schools and green space must be at the heart of any new such project.”

Jonathan Seager, policy delivery director at BusinessLDN, said it was “encouraging to see the government issuing a clear statement of intent regarding new towns as we await clarity on which sites will be taken forward”.

“London’s acute housing need, political structures and connectivity make it ideal for getting shovels in the ground to deliver tens of thousands of new homes,” Mr Seager said.

“This will require the government to set out funding options for the new towns programme as part of the Spending Review, as well as delivering on its commitment to reform the planning system.”

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, said: “The government has responded to our calls to make the planning system more efficient and effective.”

She added: “It’s good that the government is now looking at the impact of statutory consultees on planning applications. We’d urge the government to be even bolder in streamlining processes and ensuring they are adequately resourced.”

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, added: “We welcome the government’s announcement, which will provide much-needed momentum to address the housing crisis and deliver the new communities that the country so urgently needs.”

Mr Cook said the announcement could help unlock its site near Beam Park in Dagenham.

“Our scheme adjacent to Beam Park has the potential to deliver 1,000 affordable homes but continues to face delays, particularly due to the uncertainty of the funding of the Beam Park Station, which is critical to our ability to bring this scheme forward,” he said.

“We are hopeful that with this renewed focus, we will, along with our stakeholders, be able to unlock this key strategic site and bring much-needed affordable homes for Londoners.”

The government also announced this week that existing Affordable Housing Programmes will see an additional £350m to help unlock development ahead of the Spending Review in the June.