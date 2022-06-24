Sector needs to be more creative with shared ownership products, says new for-profit boss

The managing director of a for-profit affordable housing provider aims to bring creativity to the shared ownership products it offers in a bid to attract more potential homeowners to use the product #UKhousing

Ms Richardson, whose career in housing spans more than two decades, has spent time as development director at a number of associations and as part of the housing investment team at Savills.

The group said it is aiming to secure £1.5bn in funding to deliver “over 3,500” new affordable homes over the next six years to help tackle the capital’s housing shortage.

London-based Square Roots, which was set up by developer London Square last year, was approved by the Regulator of Social Housing as a for-profit provider at the start of this month.

Barbara Richardson, managing director at Square Roots, told Inside Housing that the newly registered provider wanted to shake up the shared ownership market, saying she feels that the sector “doesn’t make it clear enough what options are available to certain groups trying to access shared ownership products”.

More recently, she was managing director at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council’s property company.

Ms Richardson said that these experiences had led her to try to give people a more tailored version of shared ownership that would be more flexible to meet residents’ needs.

She highlighted how certain religions, for example, do not like having debt, so shared ownership could allow those people could put a cash deposit down and then continue to buy the home in chunks.

For other groups who may be able to access a decent deposit but cannot access a mortgage, such as the self-employed, or those who work part-time, a product could be set up whereby they could put down down a deposit and then pay a subsidised rent until they are in a position to afford a mortgage. The mortgage could then be used to buy a larger chunk of the property.

Asked why people looking to get on the housing ladder may not be aware of the amount of flexibility available to them, Ms Richardson said: “I think the not-for-profit sector can sometimes get buried in a lot of bureaucracy and red tape that it’s created for itself over a long period of time.”

She said that Square Roots has the luxury of being a new organisation so it can “sit down and think about how to do things differently”.