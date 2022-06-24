Sector needs to be more creative with shared ownership products, says new for-profit boss

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The managing director of a for-profit affordable housing provider aims to bring creativity to the shared ownership products it offers in a bid to attract more potential homeowners to use the product.
Barbara Richardson, managing director at Square Roots, told Inside Housing that the newly registered provider wanted to shake up the shared ownership market, saying she feels that the sector “doesn’t make it clear enough what options are available to certain groups trying to access shared ownership products”.
London-based Square Roots, which was set up by developer London Square last year, was approved by the Regulator of Social Housing as a for-profit provider at the start of this month.
The group said it is aiming to secure £1.5bn in funding to deliver “over 3,500” new affordable homes over the next six years to help tackle the capital’s housing shortage.
Ms Richardson, whose career in housing spans more than two decades, has spent time as development director at a number of associations and as part of the housing investment team at Savills.
More recently, she was managing director at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council’s property company.
Ms Richardson said that these experiences had led her to try to give people a more tailored version of shared ownership that would be more flexible to meet residents’ needs.
She highlighted how certain religions, for example, do not like having debt, so shared ownership could allow those people could put a cash deposit down and then continue to buy the home in chunks.
For other groups who may be able to access a decent deposit but cannot access a mortgage, such as the self-employed, or those who work part-time, a product could be set up whereby they could put down down a deposit and then pay a subsidised rent until they are in a position to afford a mortgage. The mortgage could then be used to buy a larger chunk of the property.
Asked why people looking to get on the housing ladder may not be aware of the amount of flexibility available to them, Ms Richardson said: “I think the not-for-profit sector can sometimes get buried in a lot of bureaucracy and red tape that it’s created for itself over a long period of time.”
She said that Square Roots has the luxury of being a new organisation so it can “sit down and think about how to do things differently”.
The RP will be looking to build two and three-bedroom shared ownership houses as well as flats to provide options that are not just targeted at first-time buyers. These would be largely situated in areas that would include much of the commuter belt around the M25.
She said this would be aimed at couples, who then go on to start a family or may want to move on because of schooling.
“We’d like to try and create a scheme where we can actually do a part exchange for them. We can help buy that flat back off them and allow them to buy into one of our houses.
“So rather than seeing it as some kind of secondary product in some way because it’s got a tag of affordable housing, it should be the best thing they’ve ever done,” she added.
Ms Richardson said the for-profit had decided to go for registered status to make it easier for it to pick up Section 106 homes. However, she said that this was not the only aim.
“So we will only ever look at a site where we can take the whole site and make it 100% affordable, which means the S106 element as well,” she added.
Ms Richardson did not think the scrapping of Section 106 for an Infrastructure Levy would change these development ambitions.
She said the environment was “very, very difficult” at the moment in terms of recruitment, and one of her concerns was that there is a lack of replacement going on as professionals leave the sector.
On repairs, Ms Richardson said that the RP will work hard to make sure it does not end up having images of poor disrepair shared across social media as it has a company charter, as opposed to a complaints policy, that promises what the association will do. She said that strong relationships with the supply chain and sub-contractors would be key to ensuring a good repairs service.
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