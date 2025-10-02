Sector responds to Housing (Scotland) Bill

However, sector bodies have warned that the bill is “riddled with exemptions” and does not go far enough in its attempt to address the country’s housing crisis.

The law will now be implemented in Scotland’s rented sector from March 2026, subject to parliament’s agreement.

Other measures include giving ministers the power to implement a system of long-term rent controls, which would keep rent affordable for tenants.

On homelessness prevention, the bill will place a duty on certain public bodies to help stop people from losing their homes by asking about their housing situation and taking action.

The bill was passed following marathon sessions on around 400 proposed amendments to the legislation in Holyrood over the past fortnight.

Richard Meade, chief executive at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said the bill is “a welcome step forward”.

He added: “It means housing associations will have greater access to information from other bodies such as NHS or local authorities when a tenant is at risk of homelessness. This co-ordinated response is crucial as the best way of tackling homelessness is preventing it in the first place.

“We also support the Scottish government’s intention to introduce an equivalent of Awaab’s Law to resolve issues of damp and mould and other hazards.

“We do need greater details on what these measures will entail, so we look forward to engaging with the Scottish government to ensure regulations work for housing associations and tenants.

“While the private-sector rent controls in the bill do not affect housing associations, we do believe this is a missed opportunity to exempt mid-market-rent homes from rent controls via legislation.

“We do, however, welcome the cabinet secretary’s commitment to exempt MMR [mid-market rent] in principle as set out in the Housing Emergency Action Plan. It is vital that this key form of affordable housing is protected to provide the homes Scotland desperately needs.”

Ruth Gilbert, national campaigns chair at Living Rent: “The Housing Bill is an important step forward but given the extent of the housing emergency it is the bare minimum tenants need.

“This bill would not exist without the hard work of tenants fighting for it. However, over the last few months, the government has capitulated to the demands of landlords and has gutted the housing bill of key progressive mechanisms.

“As a result, the bill is riddled with exemptions and loopholes that will see huge numbers of tenants unable to challenge out of control rents.

“If MSPs are serious about ending the housing emergency, they must take urgent steps to deliver emergency protections for tenants now until rent controls take effect in 2027 and strengthen rent controls by removing all exemptions.”

Robin Blacklock, interim director at the Scottish Property Federation: “The PBSA [purpose-built student accommodation] sector is based on a fundamentally different market to the wider PRS [private rented sector] and should never have been included within the scope of rent controls in the first place.

“PBSA is highly cyclical, with students in tenure for less than a year, and there is significant churn as universities themselves require accommodation to be made available for a new tranche of first-year students and post-graduates [who are] often away from home for the first time.

“In short, this is not an open market and that is why rent controls, as a blunt instrument, simply cannot be applied to the sector if Scotland wishes to continue to see major investment delivered to support the vitality of the higher education sector.

“While the amendment to include student accommodation was not proposed by the Scottish government, we are glad that they recognised this and have excluded student accommodation from rent controls.”

He continued: “The debate surrounding rent control prompted by this bill has brought significant uncertainty and the stalled investment contributing to the downturn of Scotland’s housing market, which resulted in the declaration of a housing emergency 18 months ago.

“There are clear lessons for the future, especially the need to work closely with industry to avoid the disruption as seen in the early stages of this bill. However, we welcome the recent shift in approach by the Scottish government and the recognition of the vital role that the private sector must play in tackling Scotland’s housing emergency.”