Sector responds to New Towns Taskforce recommendations

You can also read about the six things we learned about the taskforce’s recommendations here .

Here, Inside Housing gathers the immediate reactions from the sector.

These could have special planning powers to compulsorily purchase land, invest in local GPs and schools, and grant planning permission.

The government has welcomed the taskforce’s recommended ambition for a minimum of 40% affordable housing, half of which will be for social rent, and welcomed the recommendation for development corporations to deliver new towns.

Each town will have at least 10,000 homes, and collectively they could deliver up to 300,000 homes across the country over the coming decades.

The independent report on the New Towns Taskforce, commissioned last year , has recommended 12 potential locations for new towns, with work on three sites due to start this parliament .

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, who was also a member of the taskforce, welcomed the recommendations.

She said: “It’s [the report’s] strong commitment to ensuring 40% of the new homes are affordable housing, with half being for social rent.

“Boosting affordable and social housing through the new town programme is key to solving the housing crisis and provides significant wider benefits, driving economic growth, increasing jobs, improving living standards and saving the taxpayer money.

“Housing associations are ready to work with the government and local leaders as key partners in building new towns and creating sustainable homes and thriving mixed communities.”

Mark Washer, chief executive of Sovereign Network Group, said: “The proposed new towns offer a huge opportunity to deliver homes and places that are the foundation for generations of people. For them to be a success, we must see long-term investment at the heart of these places.

“We’ve learnt over the last 50 years of providing homes within the last set of new towns that multi-decade approaches are essential for a legacy of success. Housing associations, which think long term, must be at the heart of delivery.

“The use of urban extensions that harness existing infrastructure is very welcome and will speed up delivery. It’s also essential that existing towns and town centres are revitalised and connected.

“New and regenerated housing, alongside sustainable transport, will unlock economic growth, support thriving town centres, and build communities that thrive for generations. This should be a priority for new funding routes enabled by the government.”

Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing, said he was delighted that London has been chosen as the location for two new towns. “An expanded development bringing together Chase Park and Crews Hill in Enfield, plus the creation of a riverside settlement in Thamesmead, Greenwich.”

Mr Copley added: “With the right infrastructure, these sites could deliver tens of thousands of homes between them.”

Jonathan Seager, policy delivery director at BusinessLDN, said: “It’s positive to see the government earmarking two sites in London for the development of new towns, following our recommendations to the taskforce last year.

“London’s acute housing need, political frameworks and infrastructure potential make it the ideal place for getting shovels in the ground quickly on new 10,000-home settlements.

“Delivering a thriving new town in Thamesmead depends on extending the Docklands Light Railway to the area – the private sector stands ready to work with the public sector to make the project happen, learning lessons from innovative financing models that have had success in other parts of the city.

“The bodies established to deliver new towns must be given the powers and funding needed to make projects a success.”