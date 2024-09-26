Sector ‘reticent to put its house in order’, Dame Judith Hackitt tells building safety conference

Dame Judith Hackitt questioned why the housing sector “continues to wait for other people to tell you what to do” when it comes to building safety #UKhousing

The report said current building regulations were “not fit for purpose” and put forward a number of recommendations, including the creation of a joint competent authority to oversee better management of safety risk in buildings.

The report was set up to review regulations after the Grenfell Tower fire. In it, Dame Judith criticised the construction industry for engaging in a “race to the bottom”.

In May 2018, Dame Judith published her much-anticipated Building a Safer Future report, which called for an overhaul of the regulatory regime for tower blocks.

During a keynote speech at law firm Devonshires’ Building Safety Act Conference on Wednesday, she told delegates “it is now time for action” and urged the sector to start rewriting fire safety guidance itself.

The government’s latest figures showed that remediation work has not yet started on half of the housing blocks that have unsafe cladding.

Overall, of the 4,630 residential buildings standing at 11 metres or higher that have unsafe cladding, 2,331 have not started remediation as of the end of July 2024.

At the conference, Dame Judith set out where she thinks the sector is in terms of building safety progress since the Grenfell disaster and what needs to happen from here.

Referring to the recent fire at a block of flats in Dagenham, which happened a week before the second and final report from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was published, she said it showed that lessons have been learned in that “everyone got out alive”.

“The effect on the building was very similar, but the consequences were very, very different,” she said.

Dame Judith told delegates that the second Grenfell Inquiry report is a “truly damning record of the failures in government, by regulators, by industry and many, many others over decades”.

But she added: “What worries me enormously in the three or four weeks since its publication is when I start to hear people say, ‘We got off lightly, we didn’t get fingered by it’.

“That report pointed the finger very clearly at every single one of us in terms of how we have failed and how we need to step up.”

Dame Judith said the inquiry made “extensive” recommendations, some of which have been done, others in part.

“But what’s very clear is that it confirms yet again that need for a fundamental culture change within industry, recognising that need to do the moral and ethical right thing, that focus on delivering safety for residents.

“And that mantra is not going to go away anytime soon, and I would suggest it never should,” she said.

She acknowledged that the sector has many other things to “worry about” since the disaster, such as the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit, political uncertainty, inflation and reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

But she said it “cannot be the case that the things that have happened since Grenfell, since my report, fall off the edge of the table because other things have come along”.