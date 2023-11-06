Sector unites against Braverman’s ‘punitive’ homelessness plans

Industry bodies and charities have united to call on the government to “urgently reconsider” plans that could criminalise the use of tents by people sleeping rough #UKhousing

A letter to Ms Braverman , signed by 15 organisations, said the plans will push people further into poverty and make them “at risk of exploitation”.

However, the plans have sparked anger from homelessness charities, as well as the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing.

The sector has described home secretary Suella Braverman’s plans as “punitive” after she announced restricting the use of tents for people experiencing homelessness, and argued that some people see it as a “lifestyle choice”.

The letter said: “We strongly urge you to reconsider these measures, which will result in harm to thousands of people who have no option but to sleep in a tent, or on the streets, as they have no home of their own.”

The proposals by the home secretary come at a time when the government’s target of ending rough sleeping by next year is long out of reach, after new data revealed the largest quarterly increase in people forced to sleep rough in London since the pandemic.

The letter also echoed calls made last week by more than 100 councils for an increase in housing benefit.

It also warns that the removal of tents will see “an increase in deaths and fatalities which are totally preventable”.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, branded the government’s proposed approach as “wrong”.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: “Being homeless isn’t a lifestyle choice, it’s a failure of housing and welfare policy. It doesn’t have to be this way. We need a long-term plan for social housing and funding for services to help prevent homelessness.”